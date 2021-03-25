More than 100 bills await governor's signature

State lawmakers considered more than 800 bills during the 60-day legislative session, but a majority of them did not pass.

"I can only think of, right now, about a handful, maybe less, of issues that we were really hoping to get over the finish line that didn't," the governor said following the legislative session.



So far, Gov. Lujan Grisham she has signed 14 bills into law. The legislature's website shows she has not vetoed any bills yet.