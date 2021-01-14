More than 100,000 vaccines administered in New Mexico

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 14, 2021 06:16 PM
Created: January 14, 2021 03:57 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state health officials provided an update about COVID-19 in New Mexico Thursday.
They announced the state has administered more than 100,000 vaccines, so far. The state has reportedly been shipped 153,475 vaccines.
Officials said New Mexico has one of the highest rates of vaccines being administered in the country.
The online vaccination sign-up portal has received nearly 500,000 applicants. State health officials said the online portal is the first of its kind in the country, and is contributing to the success of getting shots in arms in the state.
Despite the success of the vaccination rollout, Gov. Lujan Grisham warned that cases are going up. New Mexico reported 1,434 COVID-19 cases Thursday. In previous days, the daily COVID-19 case count was below 1,000. However, the governor noted that the test positivity rate continues to hover around 10%.
Dr. David Scrase, cabinet secretary of the New Mexico Human Services Department, said hospitals continue to at capacity. However, he said new treatments are serving as a new tool to fight the virus.
Dr. Tracie Collins, secretary-designate for the New Mexico Department of Health, reminded people to wear a mask, social distance, and wash their hands. She said even if someone is vaccinated, it's still not clear whether that person can transmit the virus to someone else.
Click here to sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine
Back to School
Gov. Michelle Lujan is looking into whether a widespread return to in-person learning is safe.
She said officials are closely looking at students that show that the spread of COVID-19 is limited in schools.
The governor said the state is planning for in-person learning, but added that it's too soon to put a date on when kids can return to the classroom.
She suggested that she will reveal more in a future COVID-19 update.
