More than 100,000 vaccines administered in New Mexico

Despite the success of the vaccination rollout, Gov. Lujan Grisham warned that cases are going up. New Mexico reported 1,434 COVID-19 cases Thursday. In previous days, the daily COVID-19 case count was below 1,000. However, the governor noted that the test positivity rate continues to hover around 10%.

Dr. David Scrase, cabinet secretary of the New Mexico Human Services Department, said hospitals continue to at capacity. However, he said new treatments are serving as a new tool to fight the virus.

Dr. Tracie Collins, secretary-designate for the New Mexico Department of Health, reminded people to wear a mask, social distance, and wash their hands. She said even if someone is vaccinated, it's still not clear whether that person can transmit the virus to someone else.

Back to School

Gov. Michelle Lujan is looking into whether a widespread return to in-person learning is safe.

She said officials are closely looking at students that show that the spread of COVID-19 is limited in schools.

The governor said the state is planning for in-person learning, but added that it's too soon to put a date on when kids can return to the classroom.

She suggested that she will reveal more in a future COVID-19 update.