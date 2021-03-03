More than 130,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered on Navajo Nation

Grace Reader
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Nation was hit hard by COVID-19, but now they're working to get as many people vaccinated as possible.
"The vaccine is the safest and the best way, the most efficient way to protect our families, to protect each other," said Capt. Brian Johnson, the Navajo Area Indian Health Service acting deputy area director.
While neighboring states announced shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would arrive this week, the Navajo Nation said they will be getting doses as well — but officials did not say how much or when the shipment will arrive.
"We're looking to receive some of that which will yet again help us with our vaccine distribution," Johnson said. "The more manufacturers and the more types of vaccine that we have, the more that we can certainly get out there."
As of this week, the Navajo Nation has given out more than 135,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines — and almost 50,000 of those shots were second doses.
The Navajo Nation will be hosting additional vaccine clinics this weekend. For a full schedule, click here.
