More than 150 complaints of price gouging reported to NM attorney general

Nathan O'Neal
Created: April 02, 2020 06:46 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Price gougers are apparently trying to take advantage of New Mexicans.
We've received over 150 complaints in the past few weeks from consumers," said New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas. "We are investigating and sending out numerous cease and desist orders, and finally we have numerous ongoing investigations to make sure there has not been unconscionable price gouging in the state of New Mexico."
The price gouging complaints range from items at grocery stores, gas stations and online retailers, according to Balderas.
"Many retailers, when we contact them are being reasonable," Balderas said. "They're agreeing to desist in those practices but there are some larger companies we are in contact with -- Amazon is particularly concerning because we are asking them to enforce and police some of these price gouging restrictions on other companies."
People who are concerned about price gouging can contact the New Mexico Attorney General's Office. Click here to file a complaint
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company