More than 20 assisted living facilities reporting COVID-19 cases in NM
More than 20 assisted living facilities reporting COVID-19 cases in NM

Brittany Costello
Updated: July 03, 2020 05:13 PM
Created: July 03, 2020 03:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The spread of COVID-19 in assisted living facilities continues to be a concern in New Mexico.

As of July 3, more than 20 assisted living or nursing facilities around the state have at least one positive COVID case.

"Every single illness, every single transmission of COVID-19 is an incredible risk," said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham during her Wednesday press conference. "Every single death is a tragedy."

The Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup was the hardest hit. It had 90 positive COVID-19 cases, and 19 deaths.

The Village of Alameda reported 70 positive cases, and 16 deaths.

Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque reported 51 positive cases and three deaths, and Advanced Healthcare of Albuquerque reported 42 positive cases and eight deaths.

More than half of the cases were staff members.

"Long term care continues to be a primary concern and the most vulnerable population," said Department of Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel. 

Kunkel said surveillance will continue at the facilities, which means all staff and patients are tested when there is a positive case.
 


