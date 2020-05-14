More than 200 NM restaurants forced to close due to fallout from COVID-19 | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

More than 200 NM restaurants forced to close due to fallout from COVID-19

Kai Porter
Updated: May 14, 2020 06:33 PM
Created: May 14, 2020 05:48 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Under Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s modified public health order, retail businesses can start to reopen across the state at 25% capacity. But restaurants are still banned from providing dine-in service.

Restaurants have been limited to carry out or delivery service for the last two months under the governor’s public health order.

Advertisement

Carol Wight, CEP of the New Mexico Restaurant Association, says 210 restaurants have permanently closed in New Mexico.

“Most of the restaurants that closed so far are those independent small family-owned restaurants," she said. “And the sadder thing about that is that that leaves 5,200 people without jobs in these very uncertain economic times.”

Lujan Grisham said the goal for restaurants to start limited dine-in service is early June.

Meanwhile, over the next few weeks, Wight says restaurant owners will continue to face extremely tough times.

“Every week about 3% of restaurants close and have to make that choice to permanently close because they don’t have the money to keep going on,” said Wight. “So if we don’t open, they still have bills. They’re still paying their rent. They’re still paying for their utilities whether we open or not. And they can’t do that without having some kind of an income.”

Wight says a survey of the association’s members indicates the number of restaurants that will permanency close will double over the next two to four weeks if no progress is made towards reopening.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 143 additional cases
New Mexico reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 143 additional cases
Governor's new order allows some businesses to reopen, requires New Mexicans to wear masks
Governor's new order allows some businesses to reopen, requires New Mexicans to wear masks
Last Call announces permanent closure of downtown location
Last Call announces permanent closure of downtown location
Governor: New Mexico is short on virus-tracing personnel
Governor: New Mexico is short on virus-tracing personnel
City of Albuquerque lays out reopening plan
City of Albuquerque lays out reopening plan
Advertisement


More than 200 NM restaurants forced to close due to fallout from COVID-19
More than 200 NM restaurants forced to close due to fallout from COVID-19
Places of worship figuring out how to comply with 10% capacity reopening guidance
Places of worship figuring out how to comply with 10% capacity reopening guidance
Health experts do not believe Navajo Nation has reached its COVID-19 peak
Health experts do not believe Navajo Nation has reached its COVID-19 peak
Republican Party of NM slams governor's approach to reopening the state
Republican Party of NM slams governor's approach to reopening the state
Officers may remind people to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19
Officers may remind people to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19