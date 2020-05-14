More than 200 NM restaurants forced to close due to fallout from COVID-19

Lujan Grisham said the goal for restaurants to start limited dine-in service is early June.

Meanwhile, over the next few weeks, Wight says restaurant owners will continue to face extremely tough times.

“Every week about 3% of restaurants close and have to make that choice to permanently close because they don’t have the money to keep going on,” said Wight. “So if we don’t open, they still have bills. They’re still paying their rent. They’re still paying for their utilities whether we open or not. And they can’t do that without having some kind of an income.”

Wight says a survey of the association’s members indicates the number of restaurants that will permanency close will double over the next two to four weeks if no progress is made towards reopening.