More than 240k Navajos apply for tribal virus relief funding | KOB 4

More than 240k Navajos apply for tribal virus relief funding

More than 240k Navajos apply for tribal virus relief funding

The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
Created: November 24, 2020 12:39 PM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — About three-quarters of Navajos enrolled with the tribe have applied for financial assistance due to the coronavirus pandemic. The deadline to file an application is Monday.

Already, more than 240,000 Navajos have applied.

Advertisement

The Navajo Nation has about $90 million available for hardship assistance. The money comes from the tribe's share of a federal coronavirus relief package.

More money could be added to the fund next month if other projects fall through.

Tribes across the country have until Dec. 30 to spend the money. Many turned to financial aid programs to disburse the funding quickly.

To find the application, click here.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico launches COVID testing, contact tracing agreement for essential businesses
New Mexico launches COVID testing, contact tracing agreement for essential businesses
Local actor reacts to news of Netflix expansion
Local actor reacts to news of Netflix expansion
COVID cases to keep some NM grocery stores closed under governor’s public health order
COVID cases to keep some NM grocery stores closed under governor’s public health order
More than 240k Navajos apply for tribal virus relief funding
More than 240k Navajos apply for tribal virus relief funding
Gov. Lujan Grisham lays out agenda for special session
Gov. Lujan Grisham lays out agenda for special session

Weather

  
Your Weather Forecast
Current Temperatures
Live Interactive Radar
Live Doppler Radar