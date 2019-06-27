Santa Fe mayor, city councilors approve pay hike for hundreds of city employees
Marian Camacho
June 27, 2019 06:09 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. - The Santa Fe City Council and Mayor Alan Webber unanimously passed an agreement Wednesday night that will result in a pay raise for more than 600 union members.
Councilors approved the $930,000 agreement with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
A 2 percent raise will go into effect next month with around 300 of those employees receiving a 7.7 percent increase based on employer recommendations.
“We made a promise to pay our employees competitively, and this new AFSCME agreement is the fulfillment of that promise,” said Mayor Webber. “Just as we did with the Police Officers Association, this contract helps us continue to build a professional, well-compensated team that delivers quality services to our residents and taxpayers.”
