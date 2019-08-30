More West Nile cases reported in New Mexico | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

More West Nile cases reported in New Mexico

More West Nile cases reported in New Mexico

The Associated Press
August 30, 2019 02:48 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico health officials say five more cases of West Nile virus have been confirmed in the state since the first human case was reported in early August.

Advertisement

The Health Department says the new cases were reported in Bernalillo, Doña Ana, San Juan and Valencia counties.

New Mexico has had cases of West Nile every year since the virus migrated to the state in 2003. There were seven cases in 2018 and 33 cases in 2017.

West Nile virus is most commonly spread by the bite of an infected mosquito. There are no vaccines to prevent it or medications to treat it.

Officials say five of the six cases this year resulted in neuro-invasive disease, the most severe form of the disease. One case resulted in uncomplicated West Nile fever.
    

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: August 30, 2019 02:48 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

15 men arrested in prostitution sting
15 men arrested in prostitution sting
APS lifts 'shelter in place' alerts for three Albuquerque schools
APS lifts 'shelter in place' alerts for three Albuquerque schools
Man's death investigated as homicide in Ranchos de Taos
Man's death investigated as homicide in Ranchos de Taos
Woman arrested for harboring car wash murder suspect
Woman arrested for harboring car wash murder suspect
APD: Police activity in SE Albuquerque
APD: Police activity in SE Albuquerque
Advertisement



Man faces more charges in death of 13-year-old boy
Man faces more charges in death of 13-year-old boy
Man's death investigated as homicide in Ranchos de Taos
Man's death investigated as homicide in Ranchos de Taos
More West Nile cases reported in New Mexico
More West Nile cases reported in New Mexico
APS lifts 'shelter in place' alerts for three Albuquerque schools
APS lifts 'shelter in place' alerts for three Albuquerque schools
APD: Police activity in SE Albuquerque
APD: Police activity in SE Albuquerque