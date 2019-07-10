Morning Shift Salute: Gold Star Moms | KOB 4
Morning Shift Salute: Gold Star Moms

Marian Camacho
July 10, 2019 07:54 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - For this week's Morning Shift Salute Steve is visiting a group of mothers from all across the country who are turning their grief into an act of selflessness.

The National Convention of Gold Star Mothers was in Albuquerque and Steve had the chance to visit them and dish out hot Blake's breakfast burritos and coffee.

Watch the full video for more.

If you know a well-deserving morning team you would like to nominate for the salute...  Click here to fill out the nomination form.

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

