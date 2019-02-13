Morning Shift Salute: Med Flight Air Ambulance | KOB 4
Morning Shift Salute: Med Flight Air Ambulance

Marian Camacho
February 13, 2019 07:05 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this week's Morning Shift Salute, Steve visited a group that's taken helping people to new heights.

Whether it's transporting patients quickly to the hospital or delivering vital organs for a transplant, the Med Flight Air Ambulance team is saving lives on a daily basis.

Steve took hot Blake's Lotaburger burritos and coffee to the crew to make sure they know they're appreciated for all they do.

