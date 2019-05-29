Morning Shift Salute: NM Law Enforcement Academy
Marian Camacho
May 29, 2019 06:24 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. - In this week's Morning Shift Salute, Steve is visiting the incredible people at the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy.
Every year the academy honors those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in giving their lives while in the line of duty.
"We want to make sure their families know that we will never forget them," said Keith Elder.
Steve had the chance to visit with the team and hand out hot Blake's Lotaburger burritos and coffee to everyone there to show them some appreciation.
