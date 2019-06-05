Morning Shift Salute: Steelbridge | KOB 4
Morning Shift Salute: Steelbridge

Marian Camacho
June 05, 2019 06:18 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this week's Morning Shift Salute, Steve visited the crew at Steelbridge that helps take care of those who are less fortunate.

The group serves food to the homeless and near-homeless nearly every day of the week. So Steve brought in some hot Blake's Lotaburger burritos and coffee to get their day started right.

Watch the full video for more.

If you know a well-deserving morning team you would like to nominate for the salute...  Click here to fill out the nomination form.

