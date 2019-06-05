Morning Shift Salute: Steelbridge
Marian Camacho
June 05, 2019 06:18 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this week's Morning Shift Salute, Steve visited the crew at Steelbridge that helps take care of those who are less fortunate.
The group serves food to the homeless and near-homeless nearly every day of the week. So Steve brought in some hot Blake's Lotaburger burritos and coffee to get their day started right.
