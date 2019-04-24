Morning Shift Salute: VA Hospital dialysis unit
Marian Camacho
April 24, 2019 06:24 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this week's Morning Shift Salute Steve is visiting the crew that works hard in the VA Hospital's dialysis unit.
He surprised the team with hot Blake's Lotaburger breakfast burritos and coffee.
Watch the full video for more.
