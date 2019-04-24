Morning Shift Salute: VA Hospital dialysis unit | KOB 4
Morning Shift Salute: VA Hospital dialysis unit

Marian Camacho
April 24, 2019 06:24 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this week's Morning Shift Salute Steve is visiting the crew that works hard in the VA Hospital's dialysis unit. 

He surprised the team with hot Blake's Lotaburger breakfast burritos and coffee.

Watch the full video for more.

If you know a well-deserving morning team you would like to nominate for the salute...  Click here to fill out the nomination form.

Marian Camacho


Created: April 24, 2019 06:24 AM

