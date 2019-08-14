Morning Shift Salute: Vigil's Safe and Key
Steve Stucker
August 14, 2019 07:05 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this Morning Shift Salute, Steve Stucker delivered Blake's Lotaburger burritos to the workers at Vigil's Safe and Key.
The family business has been in operation for almost 80 years.
