Morning Shift Salute: Vigil's Safe and Key | KOB 4
Morning Shift Salute: Vigil's Safe and Key

Steve Stucker
August 14, 2019 07:05 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this Morning Shift Salute, Steve Stucker delivered Blake's Lotaburger burritos to the workers at Vigil's Safe and Key.

The family business has been in operation for almost 80 years.

Watch the full video for more.

If you know a well-deserving morning team you would like to nominate for the salute click here to fill out the nomination form.

Steve Stucker


Created: August 14, 2019 07:05 AM

