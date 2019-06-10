Most New Mexicans are Real ID-compliant as deadline looms | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Most New Mexicans are Real ID-compliant as deadline looms

Most New Mexicans are Real ID-compliant as deadline looms

The Associated Press
June 10, 2019 03:21 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico now has a million residents with driver's licenses or identification cards that comply with tougher federal ID requirements that will take effect in 2020.

Advertisement

Officials with the state Taxation and Revenue Department say people have just over a year to meet the deadline under the Real ID Act, which was passed in 2005 to strengthen rules for identification for airline flights and at federal facilities such as military bases.

With the one-millionth license issued last week, about 70 percent of New Mexico licenses and identification cards now carry the gold star that marks them as being Real ID-compliant.

New Mexico began issuing the credentials in November 2016 as part of a two-tier system that also allows for IDs that do not meet the tougher standards to be issued.
 

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: June 10, 2019 03:21 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Most New Mexicans are Real ID-compliant as deadline looms
Most New Mexicans are Real ID-compliant as deadline looms
17-year-old accused of using Snapchat to sell drugs
17-year-old accused of using Snapchat to sell drugs
Local chiropractor's unorthodox treatment videos go viral
Local chiropractor's unorthodox treatment videos go viral
Free splash pads opening in Albuquerque
Free splash pads opening in Albuquerque
Witnesses describe shooting at Nexus Brewery involving off-duty federal agents
Witnesses describe shooting at Nexus Brewery involving off-duty federal agents
Advertisement




New Mexico sues Trump administration over immigration policy
New Mexico sues Trump administration over immigration policy
Nexus brewery re-opens following deadly shooting
Nexus brewery re-opens following deadly shooting
Most New Mexicans are Real ID-compliant as deadline looms
Most New Mexicans are Real ID-compliant as deadline looms
Roswell police investigate city's first homicide of 2019
Roswell police investigate city's first homicide of 2019
Avoiding heat stroke on hot days in New Mexico
Avoiding heat stroke on hot days in New Mexico