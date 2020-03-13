Most parents appear to be OK with NM canceling classes for 3 weeks

Joy Wang
Created: March 13, 2020 04:55 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Many parents are worried about how they will care for their children while school is out for three weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak.
However, some parents said they would have pulled their child out of school even if the governor hadn’t canceled school.
“It makes sense,” said Michelle Hart. “We're trying to prevent it from spreading further and keep the hospitals, you know, for people who really, really need to be there, so I actually think it's a good thing to try to prevent.”
Most parents who spoke with KOB 4 said, while the scheduling may be frustrating, they felt like it was better to be safe than sorry.
The governor announced a new hotline Friday, 1-833-551-0518, that is staffed with people who can answer questions about child care, schooling, loss of income, etc.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company