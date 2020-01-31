Mother accused of abusing son, forcing him to vape THC

Faith Egbuonu
ROSWELL, N.M.- Candace Lindeman, 29, was arrested Wednesday night, after police said she physically abused her 13-year-old son for long periods of time at her home.
According to the criminal complaint, Lindeman’s son told investigators he asked his mother if she needed help with a basket of clothes, before she pushed his head into a door, and eventually struck him in the face with a glass object.
Lindeman’s son also told investigators his mother forced him to smoke vape pens containing 90% THC, and grounded him for weeks if he refused.
Months prior, Lindeman’s son told investigators his mother almost hit him with her car, while he was walking to school, before she crashed into a fence nearby due to speed.
Police said CYFD obtained photos of the boy’s injuries, and the case is still under investigation.
According to the complaint, the boy is currently staying with his father at a different home.
Lindeman was charged with four counts of child abuse and released on bond Thursday.
Lindeman’s preliminary hearing is on February 26th at Chaves County Magistrate court.
