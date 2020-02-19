Mother and son arrested in connection to fatal shooting

Photo: Roswell Police Department|
ROSWELL, N.M. — Roswell police are investigating the death of Robert Ortega III. The 20-year-old was found dead Tuesday afternoon.
Police say they were called to the 300 block of East Church Street at around 2:15 p.m. and found Ortega with at least two gunshot wounds.
Police say Ortega's roommate, Daniel Joseph Sosa, has been arrested in connection with the incident, alongside Sosa's mother, Danny Jo Sosa.
"RPD investigators learned Daniel Sosa shot Ortega at least once in the back because Sosa thought Ortega was the devil and Sosa believed Ortega wanted to kill him," said Todd Wildermuth, the public information officer for RPD.
Wildermuth also said that Sosa admitted to shooting Ortega in the back, but told investigators Ortega had then shot himself in the head.
Police found the gun used in the shooting, along with other guns and over three pounds of marijuana, hidden at another location.
The mother and son have been booked at the Chaves County Detention Center. At this time, both are facing charges for tampering with evidence and marijuana possession. Daniel is also facing a charge for aggravated battery.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Faith Egbuonu will have more details tonight on KOB 4.
