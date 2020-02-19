Mother and son arrested in connection to fatal shooting

Wildermuth also said that Sosa admitted to shooting Ortega in the back, but told investigators Ortega had then shot himself in the head.

Police found the gun used in the shooting, along with other guns and over three pounds of marijuana, hidden at another location.

The mother and son have been booked at the Chaves County Detention Center. At this time, both are facing charges for tampering with evidence and marijuana possession. Daniel is also facing a charge for aggravated battery.

The investigation is ongoing.

