Mother, boyfriend facing charges in death of New Mexico baby

Ramirez and Lujan were arrested Thursday and being held without bond at the county jail.

It was unclear Sunday if either Ramirez or Lujan has a lawyer yet.

On April 17, sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a 5-month-old infant who was unresponsive.

Court documents show Ramirez told first responders that he had been watching the baby for a few hours while Lujan was at work.

Authorities said the infant was taken by ambulance to a hospital in critical condition with multiple fractured ribs and a brain injury and later died.