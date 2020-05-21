Mother of Marine who was murdered watches as his banner goes up in Santa Fe

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: May 21, 2020 07:07 PM
Created: May 21, 2020 06:36 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Dozens of banners hang along Cerrillos Road in Santa Fe, honoring serviceman and servicewomen. One banner is of a man whose killer has yet to be convicted.
"I'm trying to be tough, like he would want me to be,” said Sandra Miller right after she watched the banner of her son go up. "Hopefully justice will be served, sooner than later."
Miller’s son, Matthew Gurule, a Marine veteran, was murdered in Belen last summer. Gurule’s banner is among those in the Hometown Heroes program in Santa Fe, honoring veterans ahead of Memorial Day.
Miller said she knows Memorial Day is about the men and women who died in war, but she can’t help think of her son during times like this.
“I've been here every step of the way,” Miller said. “I'm trying to just make sure that I do what I can, to make sure… everyone stays on top of the case."
Francisco Gomez is accused of killing Gurule, and is awaiting trial.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company