Mother of Nambe teen beaten to death gets 12 years in prison

The Associated Press
Created: July 28, 2020 11:14 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The mother of 13-year-old Jeremiah Valencia will serve 12 years for failing to protect her son from ongoing abuse and a deadly beating.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that 38-year-old Tracy Ann Pena was sentenced Monday in Santa Fe for her role in the Nambe boy’s killing.

She was actually sentenced to 21 years but had nine suspended as part of a plea deal.

Valencia’s body was found inside a plastic container in a roadside grave near Nambe in January 2018.

Prosecutors say he died after months of abuse inflicted on him by 21-year-old Jordan Nunez and Nunez’s father, Thomas Ferguson.

Pena was dating Ferguson at the time.

(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Mother of Nambe teen beaten to death gets 12 years in prison
