Mother of teenager who was killed continues to fight for tougher crime initiatives

Chavez said the pandemic is likely going to make their fight tougher.

In the upcoming 60-day legislative session, House representatives are limited to submitting five bills.

Chavez is also concerned about how involved the public can be during the January session.

"That is my other concern. They're saying that they will have public input, but it doesn't sound like they've ironed out how they're going to do that so that we are going to have a voice," she said.

Chavez said she will be focusing on two issues during the legislative session, the three-strikes bill which would require anyone with three violent crime convictions to be sentenced to present for life without the possibility of parole.

She also wants the law surrounded pretrial detention changed.

"For those of us, especially who live here in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County, you know that it has become a huge issue," Chavez said. "And all we're asking is if that person is charged with either a first-degree felony or a serious violent offense or if they've already had issues with violating conditions of release, that they will hold them until trial."