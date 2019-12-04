Mother says school officials failed her daughter after she suffered life-threatening head injury

Gonzales said school officials attempted to call once, hours after the incident.

“What my daughter told me, the kids were playing with the mats and one of them hit her so hard on the head, she impacted her head toward the cement and she fell,” Gonzalez said. “She kind of went into shock. She doesn’t remember after that.”

Gonzalez said the school nurse sent her daughter back to class with an ice pack instead, but the pain was still present.

"After they did the CT scan at Eastern New Mexico, she was flown to Lubbock because it was really serious, and as soon as we got here-- she went straight to surgery,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez believes school officials failed her daughter.

"Our school nurse did evaluate it completely and did a complete protocol for the incident,” said Roswell Superintendent, Ann Lynn McIlroy. “The results of our investigation have shown that it was an accident with no malicious intent.”

Gonzalez said her daughter told her it was not a bullying incident.

"It is concerning to us that from the eyewitness statements and the statements we received from the victim, that the stories are dramatically different than what was posted on Facebook, but we will continue to investigate and see if we could learn more,” McIlroy said.

Gonzales hopes changes are made to prevent this from happening to the next child.

“I hope after what happened to my daughter, I hope they pay good attention to it so it won’t happen again,” Gonzalez said. “Call the parents. Keep consistent to calling, if one parent doesn’t answer ---that’s why you have more numbers.”

"We are going to continue to investigate to see how our processes can improve in communicating these types of incidents with parents,” McIlroy said.

Gonzales said they’re still in Lubbock, and her daughter’s surgery was a success.

It is still unclear when her daughter will return to school.