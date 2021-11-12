Mother seeks justice for her murdered son

Vangie Randall-Shorty wants to continue to bring awareness to her son's case. She, along with other groups, organized a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples walk and rally for her son Zach that will take place this upcoming weekend.

At the same time, Vangie hopes this event can also shed light on the other cases of the countless men and women who have gone missing and or been murdered long before or after her son.

“I'm hoping many other families come forward," Randall-Shorty said. "Those who are still missing their loved ones, those who have found their loved ones and they’re never coming home and I’m hoping that you know like I said changes are made that we can come together and be there to support each other during this time."

The walk will be on Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. at Brookhaven Park. The rally will be afterward with guests and public speakers.