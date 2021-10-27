Mother sentenced to prison for toddler son's exposure death | KOB 4

Mother sentenced to prison for toddler son's exposure death

Mother sentenced to prison for toddler son's exposure death

The Associated Press
Created: October 27, 2021 12:42 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for the 2019 exposure death of her 21-month-old son, whom the mother left behind to get help after the family’s vehicle got stuck. in rural northwestern New Mexico.

The Farmington Daily Times reports that Tonya Dale Male was sentenced Monday in federal court in Albuquerque after previously pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of Kyron Kelewood.

Dale said in a letter to District Judge Kea Riggs that Dale's son would still be alive but for wrong decisions she made.

His body was found June 28, 2019 after a search by multiple agencies and volunteers.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Sheriff: 'Lead projectile' recovered from shoulder of 'Rust' director
Sheriff: 'Lead projectile' recovered from shoulder of 'Rust' director
Ronchetti announces candidacy for governor of New Mexico
Ronchetti announces candidacy for governor of New Mexico
Gas station employee robbed at gunpoint
Gas station employee robbed at gunpoint
APD identifies man shot and killed Monday near downtown Albuquerque
APD identifies man shot and killed Monday near downtown Albuquerque
APD issues warrant for road rage suspect
APD issues warrant for road rage suspect