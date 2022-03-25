Motorcyclist killed in U.S. 380 crash NE of Ruidoso

Alex Ross
Updated: March 25, 2022 10:19 AM
Created: March 25, 2022 09:47 AM
LINCOLN COUNTY N.M. – A motorcyclist was killed in a highway crash early Thursday morning.
New Mexico State Police say the crash happened around 6:20 a.m. Thursday near mile marker 94 on U.S. 380. The driver of the Lincoln reportedly tried to pass a pickup truck pulling a trailer – while traveling eastbound – when it struck the westbound motorcycle.
Leonard E. Corona, 50 of San Patricio, was identified as the driver of the motorcycle. Corona died at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as a 57-year-old woman from Alto. She was uninjured in the crash and has not been charged with a crime.
The crash remains under investigation.
