Motorcyclists and bicyclists ride to the Capitol for HB 109

If HB 109 becomes law, careless driving involving death or great bodily harm would become a regular misdemeanor. The penalty would increase to nearly a year behind bars or a $1,000 fine.

Supporters believe the bill will send a strong message to careless drivers and hopefully save lives.

"It's the change the driver's opinions and to get their attention," Gallegos said. "They need to know that when they are charged with careless driving, there's going to be penalties that are pretty stiff. One thousand dollars is a lot of money to some people."

