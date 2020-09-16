Movie theater industry implements COVID-safe practices in hopes of reopening in NM

"In the United States we've been playing new movies for three or four weeks in cinemas across the country," he said. "And we asked our epidemiologist to review all the medical literature and all the history, and there's not a single case of transmission having been reported in medical literature from a movie theater."

Fithian claims new safety measures make movie theaters safer than restaurants and places of worship.

"You can buy tickets for your family, or your group sitting together. And then what our algorithms do is block all the seats around you, to mathematically ensure social distancing in the auditorium," Fithian said.

He's optimistic the COVID-safe practices will help the industry back back.

"The reason for that is that people just want to get out of their homes and experience a shared story on the big screen," he said.