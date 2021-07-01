Movie theaters celebrate full reopening

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Movie theaters in New Mexico no longer have to abide by capacity limits that were set during the pandemic. The capacity restrictions across the state were lifted July 1.

“People just love that movie theater experience, they want to experience the movie and smell the popcorn and buying the concession items and sit down at the theater with everyone else," said Joe Dennett, theater director at Premiere Cinemas. "When you're watching a movie at home, you can't really enjoy the experience."