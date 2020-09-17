Movie theaters in New Mexico to remain closed under new public health order | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Movie theaters in New Mexico to remain closed under new public health order

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: September 17, 2020 06:07 PM
Created: September 17, 2020 04:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Movie theaters in New Mexico will not be allowed to reopen. 

The governor amended the public health order Thursday, but it does not ease restrictions on theaters.

Advertisement

The National Association of Theater Owners claims there is no evidence that shows people are transmitting COVID-19 in theaters. 

In states where theaters have reopened, safety precautions have been taken to keep customers and workers safe.

The marketing director at Flix Brewhouse believes movie theaters will be forced to close for good if the restrictions aren't lifted soon.

"It's not just us, it's going to be the Cottonwood, it's going to be the Rio," said Greg Johnson of Flix Brewhouse. "It's going to be all of us if we can't get reopened. This is a very painful situation."

Johnson is asking customers to contact the governor's office or their representatives to help get the industry back open.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gov. Lujan Grisham eases restrictions on youth sports, camping, pumpkin patches
Gov. Lujan Grisham eases restrictions on youth sports, camping, pumpkin patches
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 159 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 159 additional COVID-19 cases
Bill Richardson faces fresh calls for investigation into alleged pay-to-play schemes
Bill Richardson faces fresh calls for investigation into alleged pay-to-play schemes
New Mexico's utility regulation committee ousts chairwoman
New Mexico's utility regulation committee ousts chairwoman
Human trafficking continues to be a major concern in New Mexico
Human trafficking continues to be a major concern in New Mexico
Advertisement


Movie theaters in New Mexico to remain closed under new public health order
Movie theaters in New Mexico to remain closed under new public health order
Gov. Lujan Grisham eases restrictions on youth sports, camping, pumpkin patches
Gov. Lujan Grisham eases restrictions on youth sports, camping, pumpkin patches
Governor 'cautiously optimistic' about resumption of college basketball in New Mexico
Governor 'cautiously optimistic' about resumption of college basketball in New Mexico
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 159 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 159 additional COVID-19 cases
Lobo Little League thanks APD for patrolling baseball fields
Lobo Little League thanks APD for patrolling baseball fields