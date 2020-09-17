Movie theaters in New Mexico to remain closed under new public health order

The marketing director at Flix Brewhouse believes movie theaters will be forced to close for good if the restrictions aren't lifted soon.

"It's not just us, it's going to be the Cottonwood, it's going to be the Rio," said Greg Johnson of Flix Brewhouse. "It's going to be all of us if we can't get reopened. This is a very painful situation."

Johnson is asking customers to contact the governor's office or their representatives to help get the industry back open.