Multiple high-end bikes stolen near Santa Fe Plaza

Police said one of the stolen bikes is a mountain trek bike and the other four are e-bikes.

The bikes range in price from $6,000-$13,500.

Tapia said all the bikes were locked up at the time they were stolen.

“It appears that the suspects are using bolt cutters to cut the locks or cables off of the bikes that are hanging on bike racks that are on vehicles,” Tapia said.

As police try and track down the suspects, Tapia said bike owners should take precautions in the area.

He recommends that bike owners write down their bike's serial number, and never leave it unattended.

“I know in this case they are cutting locks off. But look at where the vehicle’s being parked. Short term parking, park in high traffic areas where a thief can’t be cutting the cables unrecognized or unseen," Tapia said.