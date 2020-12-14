Multiple law enforcement agencies shoot, kill suspect following vehicle pursuit near Farmington

The vehicle fled and a pursuit was initiated.

Police say the suspect stopped in front of a retirement center then barricaded himself in the vehicle.

At that time, SJCSO conducted a felony stop. State Police and Farmington Police Department arrived on scene to assist.

During the felony stop, law enforcement observed four occupants inside the vehicle. A male and a female exited the vehicle and were taken into custody without incident.

Deputies and officers continued to give commands to the remaining occupants at which point officers observed the right front passenger point a gun at the driver.

At that time, deputies from the SJCSO, officers from FPD, and State Police fired at least one round, striking the male suspect.

After that, an additional male occupant exited the vehicle.

When officers approached the vehicle they found a fatally wounded male suspect in the front right passenger seat with handgun and knife in his lap.

The names of the suspects have not yet been released. More details will be released when they become available.