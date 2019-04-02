Multiple men testify that Catholic priest molested them as children

That letter has been in church records since 1971 and was read in court on Tuesday morning.

Later, the man's mother testified to corroborate her son's account.

Four men and nine women make up the jury in the Perrault trial. They appear to range in ages from late 20s to early 60s.

Several other men testified about their own abuse. One said Perrault had raped him multiple times and it led to his suicidal thoughts. Another said that his molestation led to alcohol and drug abuse as well as marital problems.

KOB 4 took legal action in 2017 against the Archdiocese of Santa Fe to obtain records related to abuse accusations. One of the files requested was the file of Arthur Perrault.