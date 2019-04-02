Multiple men testify that Catholic priest molested them as children
Chris Ramirez
April 02, 2019 06:16 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. — In his early 80s, Arthur Perrault used a walker and hearing aid in court on Tuesday. When his accusers took the stand, he stared at the table in front of him.
Even though this case is hinged on one central victim, prosecutors are actually bringing in multiple men to testify that Perrault molested them as children.
KOB heard from a man on Tuesday morning listed as John Doe 3. He testified that during an altar boy meeting in 1971 Perrault took him to a bedroom and touched his genitals. The man testified that he immediately told his parents what happened and they made him write a letter detailing what Perrault had done.
That letter has been in church records since 1971 and was read in court on Tuesday morning.
Later, the man's mother testified to corroborate her son's account.
Four men and nine women make up the jury in the Perrault trial. They appear to range in ages from late 20s to early 60s.
Several other men testified about their own abuse. One said Perrault had raped him multiple times and it led to his suicidal thoughts. Another said that his molestation led to alcohol and drug abuse as well as marital problems.
KOB 4 took legal action in 2017 against the Archdiocese of Santa Fe to obtain records related to abuse accusations. One of the files requested was the file of Arthur Perrault.
