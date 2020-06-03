Multiple options on the table as APS discusses an August reopening

Patrick Hayes
Updated: June 03, 2020 05:19 PM
Created: June 03, 2020 03:46 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Public Schools is looking at different ways to safely reopen.
The district is planning to start instruction on August 12.
However, officials are looking at three different options:
If schools return at full capacity, the district is looking at adding extra precautions, which include personal protective equipment (PPE). The concern, however, is with the expense that comes with the PPE.
The learning from home option also comes with challenges. Some families do not have access to childcare or internet access.
The hybrid option would allow children to go to school part-time. Ideas for the hybrid option include children going to school a couple of days a week or one week on, one week off.
The district is also addressing concerns about how to social distance on buses, and keeping them clean.
Officials hope to have a plan by July 1.
