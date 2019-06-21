Multiple people injured at retreat center near Española
Christina Rodriguez
June 21, 2019 05:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Multiple injuries have been reported at the Guru Ram Das Puri retreat center just west of Española due to a large tent that flipped over after a strong gust of wind.
The center is hosting the Summer Solstice Sadhana Celebration, a 9-day spiritual gathering.
The tent was occupied by over 100 people, according to Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office spokesman Randy Sanches. It was the entrance to the celebration and also serves as the dining area.
Multiple agencies have responded, including units from Española Fire Rescue, Rio Arriba County, and Santa Fe County Fire Department. They are on the scene along with multiple ambulances from Presbyterian hospital and a helicopter.
According to Española fire officials, one person was flown out with possible head injuries.
Sanches said 15 people were injured. Their injuries are not critical.
Information is limited at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
Credits
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: June 21, 2019 05:20 PM
Created: June 21, 2019 04:00 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved