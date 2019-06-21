Multiple people injured at retreat center near Española

Multiple agencies have responded, including units from Española Fire Rescue, Rio Arriba County, and Santa Fe County Fire Department. They are on the scene along with multiple ambulances from Presbyterian hospital and a helicopter.

According to Española fire officials, one person was flown out with possible head injuries.

Sanches said 15 people were injured. Their injuries are not critical.

Information is limited at this time.

