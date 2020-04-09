Multiple programs offer help for small businesses impacted by COVID-19

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wants people to know she isn't trying to hurt the economy by forcing businesses to close during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Nobody wants to slow down the economy," the governor said during a briefing Thursday.
However, she said non-essential business that do not comply with her order could get in trouble. New Mexico State Police have issued more than a dozen citations to businesses for violating the state's emergency order.
"We will take every precaution to make sure that we're saving lives in this state," the governor said.
The state is offering relief to businesses that have been forced to shut down.
It secured more than $2.5 million in loans for 28 businesses.
The state's Small Businesses Development Centers have also reached out to 878 small businesses.
The Economic Development Department has created "The Buy for Tomorrow" program to support local businesses.
"We created a website, which is http://buynmlocal.com and it's called 'Buy for Tomorrow Today" and you can go onto the website, and if you are a business, you can register your website link and put your Paypal account there," said Alicia Keyes, secretary of the Economic Development Department.
In Washington, Democrats in the U.S. Senate blocked a Republican proposal to add $250 billion to the small business coronavirus relief program.
That money could have help businesses in New Mexico.
The Paycheck Protection Program, launched last Friday, gives $350 billion dollars to small businesses affected by COVID-19.
Democrats say a lot of that money is still available, and they want to focus on funding hospitals before giving more money to small businesses.
"We do not have time for the partisan games, we don't want that," said Pres. Trump. "Totally unrelated agendas, do this for small businesses and the workers."
