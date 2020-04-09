Multiple programs offer help for small businesses impacted by COVID-19

The state is offering relief to businesses that have been forced to shut down.

It secured more than $2.5 million in loans for 28 businesses.

The state's Small Businesses Development Centers have also reached out to 878 small businesses.

The Economic Development Department has created "The Buy for Tomorrow" program to support local businesses.

"We created a website, which is http://buynmlocal.com and it's called 'Buy for Tomorrow Today" and you can go onto the website, and if you are a business, you can register your website link and put your Paypal account there," said Alicia Keyes, secretary of the Economic Development Department.



In Washington, Democrats in the U.S. Senate blocked a Republican proposal to add $250 billion to the small business coronavirus relief program.

That money could have help businesses in New Mexico.

The Paycheck Protection Program, launched last Friday, gives $350 billion dollars to small businesses affected by COVID-19.

Democrats say a lot of that money is still available, and they want to focus on funding hospitals before giving more money to small businesses.

"We do not have time for the partisan games, we don't want that," said Pres. Trump. "Totally unrelated agendas, do this for small businesses and the workers."