Murder suspect arrested following brief escape | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Murder suspect arrested following brief escape

Faith Egbuonu
Created: May 26, 2020 05:40 PM

ROSWELL, N.M.- The Eddy County sheriff’s office said Preston Thompson, 22, was arrested shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday after escaping house arrest over the weekend for the death of 26-year-old Carlie Overturff. 

Thompson is charged with Carlie Overturff’s murder, a Carlsbad woman found shot to death on Dark Canyon Road in Carlsbad September 2019.

Advertisement

“What judge, like I said, would let a murderer out when he’s a flight risk?” said Carlie’s mother, LaDonna Overturff. “Thinking that he even has the right to have freedom to be able to walk and go home and watch TV. This is my daughter, my beautiful daughter that someone murdered and took her life and took her from her children.”

Before Thompson’s arrest in 2019, he was reportedly missing shortly after Carlie’s death.

Eddy County Investigators said he was later found in Las Vegas, Nevada and arrested for murder February 2020. 

A warrant was issued for Thompson’s arrest Tuesday.

Eddy County Sheriff’s office told KOB 4 in a statement:

“Eddy county Sheriff’s office was made aware of Preston Thompson’s escape of custody on May 24th, 2020. We immediately sent deputies and detectives to investigate, and upon learning, Preston was no longer at the residence. Thompson was on house arrest following charges for murder. We learned Thompson’s ankle monitor was removed. At that point, a warrant was requested for the escape for custody and his bond was revoked. Eddy County Crime Stoppers has approved up to a $4,000 reward for any information that leads to Thompson’s arrest.”

Thompson is back in custody. 
 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Navajo Nation president says curve is flattening
Navajo Nation president says curve is flattening
New Mexico governor blocks plans to reopen drive-in theater
New Mexico governor blocks plans to reopen drive-in theater
Heat wave to hit the Southwest
Heat wave to hit the Southwest
George R.R. Martin joins group to buy historic railway
FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2017, file photo, author and film producer, George R. R. Martin, left, speaks in Santa Fe, N.M. Martin, the famed author of the “Game of Thrones” fantasy series, has joined a group to buy the historic Santa Fe Southern Railroad, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported Sunday, May 24, 2020.
AFR responds to overnight fire at Encino Terrace Apartments
AFR responds to overnight fire at Encino Terrace Apartments
Advertisement


Murder suspect arrested following brief escape
Murder suspect arrested following brief escape
Restaurants may provide outdoor or patio services beginning Wednesday
Restaurants may provide outdoor or patio services beginning Wednesday
UNM Hospital prepares to reopen clinics, reschedule appointments
UNM Hospital prepares to reopen clinics, reschedule appointments
New Mexico reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 107 additional cases
New Mexico reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 107 additional cases
Navajo Nation president says curve is flattening
Navajo Nation president says curve is flattening