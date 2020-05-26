Murder suspect arrested following brief escape

Faith Egbuonu
ROSWELL, N.M.- The Eddy County sheriff’s office said Preston Thompson, 22, was arrested shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday after escaping house arrest over the weekend for the death of 26-year-old Carlie Overturff.
Thompson is charged with Carlie Overturff’s murder, a Carlsbad woman found shot to death on Dark Canyon Road in Carlsbad September 2019.
“What judge, like I said, would let a murderer out when he’s a flight risk?” said Carlie’s mother, LaDonna Overturff. “Thinking that he even has the right to have freedom to be able to walk and go home and watch TV. This is my daughter, my beautiful daughter that someone murdered and took her life and took her from her children.”
Before Thompson’s arrest in 2019, he was reportedly missing shortly after Carlie’s death.
Eddy County Investigators said he was later found in Las Vegas, Nevada and arrested for murder February 2020.
A warrant was issued for Thompson’s arrest Tuesday.
Eddy County Sheriff’s office told KOB 4 in a statement:
“Eddy county Sheriff’s office was made aware of Preston Thompson’s escape of custody on May 24th, 2020. We immediately sent deputies and detectives to investigate, and upon learning, Preston was no longer at the residence. Thompson was on house arrest following charges for murder. We learned Thompson’s ankle monitor was removed. At that point, a warrant was requested for the escape for custody and his bond was revoked. Eddy County Crime Stoppers has approved up to a $4,000 reward for any information that leads to Thompson’s arrest.”
Thompson is back in custody.
