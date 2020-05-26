Murder suspect arrested following brief escape

Eddy County Investigators said he was later found in Las Vegas, Nevada and arrested for murder February 2020.

A warrant was issued for Thompson’s arrest Tuesday.

Eddy County Sheriff’s office told KOB 4 in a statement:

“Eddy county Sheriff’s office was made aware of Preston Thompson’s escape of custody on May 24th, 2020. We immediately sent deputies and detectives to investigate, and upon learning, Preston was no longer at the residence. Thompson was on house arrest following charges for murder. We learned Thompson’s ankle monitor was removed. At that point, a warrant was requested for the escape for custody and his bond was revoked. Eddy County Crime Stoppers has approved up to a $4,000 reward for any information that leads to Thompson’s arrest.”

Thompson is back in custody.

