Murder suspect to remain in custody pending trial

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: September 10, 2020 04:45 PM
Created: September 10, 2020 03:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man accused of shooting and killing a man in front of a restaurant on Central, near Old Town, appeared in court Thursday.

Elijah Amos is charged with murder, along with a new charged of armed robbery.

Police claim Amos tried to steal a man's bike before shooting him in January 2019.

The shooting led to a massive police search in the Bosque and surrounding neighborhoods.

Amos eluded arrest for more than a year.

Court documents show investigators found Facebook posts, made by Amos, admitting to the killing.

Prosecutors filed a pretrial detention motion on the additional armed robbery charge. 

He will be held in custody pending a trial.
 


