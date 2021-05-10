Murder suspect to remain in jail pending mental competency evaluation

Approximately two days after the alleged murder, police say Munford also stole alcohol and money from a 7-Eleven at gunpoint.

Before the murder and robbery, Munford had been released from jail for another crime.

In December 2020, he was arrested driving around Albuquerque and shooting a gun out of his car.

Judge Clara Moran declined to hold him in jail pending a trial, instead, releasing him to Pretrial Services.

District Attorney Raul Torres said the courts did not notify law enforcement when Munford violated his conditions of release.