Museum offers specialized glasses for people with color blindness

"EnChroma glasses are designed for people who are red-green color blind, and they have special optical filters that enable the color blind to see color more clearly, distinctly and vibrantly," said Kent Streeb, Director of Marketing for EnChroma.

The glasses are already giving those with color blindness a whole new experience when it comes to seeing art in the way the artist intended it to be seen.

"It's not like the Wizard of Oz technicolor change -- but there is a vividness to the distinction," said Cliff Vance. "It's giving me chills."

"Personally, I love art so to be able to look at it and view in a way with color now I guess just gives me a chance to appreciate it more," said Taylor Dekker, a visitor who has color blindness.

