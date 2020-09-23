Museums, historical sites in NM prepare to reopen

"We have not benefited from admissions revenue, rental revenue, event revenue, and I'm pleased to say we've been able to tighten our belts, work with the governor's office, work with the legislature. So we have not had to lay anyone off, or furlough anyone," said Sec. Debra Garcia y Griego, Department of Cultural Affairs.

Many locations, like the Natural History Museum in Albuquerque, have taken advantage of the downtime.



"We have really worked hard to make sure that the safety of our visitors are our first priority," said Margie Marino, executive director of the Museum of Natural History and Science.



To keep visitors safe, some exhibits will be off limits.