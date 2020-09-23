Museums, historical sites in NM prepare to reopen | KOB 4
Museums, historical sites in NM prepare to reopen

Brittany Costello
Updated: September 23, 2020 05:15 PM
Created: September 23, 2020 04:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Eight museums and seven historical sites in New Mexico will reopen at 25% capacity Thursday.

The closures, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are having a major impact on museums.

"We have not benefited from admissions revenue, rental revenue, event revenue, and I'm pleased to say we've been able to tighten our belts, work with the governor's office, work with the legislature. So we have not had to lay anyone off, or furlough anyone," said Sec. Debra Garcia y Griego,  Department of Cultural Affairs.

Many locations, like the Natural History Museum in Albuquerque, have taken advantage of the downtime.
 
"We have really worked hard to make sure that the safety of our visitors are our first priority," said Margie Marino, executive director of the Museum of Natural History and Science. 
 
To keep visitors safe, some exhibits will be off limits.

"We are keeping our staff minimal. They are going to largely be required to self safety by walking through in a way that they feel safe," Marino said.

People can buy tickets online for some museums. People are also encouraged to call museums or historical sites to make sure they have not reached occupancy limits on that day.


