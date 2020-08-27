MVD facing backlog of in-person appointments

Tommy Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People who need to make an appointment with the MVD are facing a long wait.
The delay, due to a backlog of appointments because of the COVID-19 closure, has become problematic for the Preston family.
They bought a truck privately, but haven't been able to transfer the title, which can only be done in-person.
The truck ticketed for not having a license plate.
"It’s really frustrating,” Stephen Preston said. "The truck is booted. I can’t get to work on time. I couldn’t do anything about it.”
Preston was told there were no appointments available until October.
“I’m stuck, and even though they’ve given us, what they’re telling us is going to be an extension, do I know I got an extension? I got nothing in writing from them," said Stephen's father, Lester. "They can come back tomorrow morning and reboot the car and make another $75.”
In additional to title transfers, obtaining a Real ID has to be done in-person. However, other services can be done online. They include renewing a driver's license and changing or updating an address or insurance.
The department is aware of the delays, and is trying to make changes to accommodate more people.
"We totally are cognizant of the frustration, and we are trying to find ways to help as many people as we possibly can," said Gerry Razatos, deputy director of the Motor Vehicles Department.
Razatos said the department is looking into adding more online options and expanding office house. However, there is no timeline for the changes.
