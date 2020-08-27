MVD facing backlog of in-person appointments

"It’s really frustrating,” Stephen Preston said. "The truck is booted. I can’t get to work on time. I couldn’t do anything about it.”

Preston was told there were no appointments available until October.

“I’m stuck, and even though they’ve given us, what they’re telling us is going to be an extension, do I know I got an extension? I got nothing in writing from them," said Stephen's father, Lester. "They can come back tomorrow morning and reboot the car and make another $75.”

In additional to title transfers, obtaining a Real ID has to be done in-person. However, other services can be done online. They include renewing a driver's license and changing or updating an address or insurance.

The department is aware of the delays, and is trying to make changes to accommodate more people.

"We totally are cognizant of the frustration, and we are trying to find ways to help as many people as we possibly can," said Gerry Razatos, deputy director of the Motor Vehicles Department.

Razatos said the department is looking into adding more online options and expanding office house. However, there is no timeline for the changes.