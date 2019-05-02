MVD mistakenly asks drivers to pay hundreds extra to renew vehicle registration | KOB 4
MVD mistakenly asks drivers to pay hundreds extra to renew vehicle registration

Joshua Panas
May 02, 2019 05:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- More than 90,000 New Mexicans have received a registration renewal notice from the MVD that lists the wrong amount an owner must pay to register their vehicle.

According to MVD spokesman Charlie Moore, an extra zero was added to the amount owed.

Some people are being told that they owe $500 for a one-year renewal, instead of $50. For the two-year fee, some people are asked to pay $980, instead of $98. 

MVD officials are urging motor vehicle owners to avoid sending the fee. For those who sent in a payment, refunds will be issued, or they will not be processed, spokesman Moore said.

Vehicle owners can also walk into registration offices and pay the correct amount.

“We strive for excellence in our customer service,” said MVD director Alicia Ortiz. “And we sincerely apologize for any confusion the error has caused. The issue will be fixed within the coming days, well in advance of the next round of notices that will go out later this month. In the meantime, we are working diligently to notify customers and ensure they understand their fees have not increased.”

Joshua Panas


May 02, 2019 05:40 PM
Created: May 02, 2019 04:43 PM

