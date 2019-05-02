MVD mistakenly asks drivers to pay hundreds extra to renew vehicle registration

MVD officials are urging motor vehicle owners to avoid sending the fee. For those who sent in a payment, refunds will be issued, or they will not be processed, spokesman Moore said.

Vehicle owners can also walk into registration offices and pay the correct amount.

“We strive for excellence in our customer service,” said MVD director Alicia Ortiz. “And we sincerely apologize for any confusion the error has caused. The issue will be fixed within the coming days, well in advance of the next round of notices that will go out later this month. In the meantime, we are working diligently to notify customers and ensure they understand their fees have not increased.”