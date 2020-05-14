MVD to continue online-only services due to COVID-19

Brittany Costello
Updated: May 14, 2020 05:28 PM
Created: May 14, 2020 04:32 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham continues to require state departments operating remotely, including the MVD.
The MVD has been offering more options online. People can complete registration renewals, drivers license renewals and commercial drivers license renewals for those already Real ID compliant.
Officials said they are seeing a big difference in the amount of people who are utilizing the online services.
"I think one of the greatest thing is we're finding that a lot of the customers are realizing there's a lot they can do online, they don't actually have to come in the office for and they're really utilizing it," Htet Gonzales, MVD deputy director for field operations.
However, the online portal is limited. People still can't get a first-time driver's license, and title transfers will have to wait.
Gonzales said those services fall under different guidelines.
"We're certainly making preparations so that we're ready whenever we get the go ahead," he said.
