MVD to no longer automatically issue temporary license extensions

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 18, 2021 03:05 PM
Created: June 18, 2021 02:46 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) will no longer automatically issue temporary license extentions.
Temporary license extensions were issued due to restrictions that limited the MVD's ability to serve customers during the pandemic.
“The temporary license program helped relieve some anxiety for New Mexicans whose licenses expired while our service was limited, but it has outlived its purpose,” said Taxation and Revenue Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke. “Other innovations made over the past year to make it easier for customers to conduct business with us will continue.”
New Mexicans are urged either to renew their licenses online at mvdonline.com if their license has been expired for less than a year, or to make an appointment to visit an MVD office.
The state said in-person service remains by appointment only.
