MVD to no longer automatically issue temporary license extensions

“The temporary license program helped relieve some anxiety for New Mexicans whose licenses expired while our service was limited, but it has outlived its purpose,” said Taxation and Revenue Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke. “Other innovations made over the past year to make it easier for customers to conduct business with us will continue.”

New Mexicans are urged either to renew their licenses online at mvdonline.com if their license has been expired for less than a year, or to make an appointment to visit an MVD office.