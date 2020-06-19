NAACP rejects invite to speak with BCSO sheriff after letters were ignored

Brittany Costello
Updated: June 19, 2020 06:33 PM
Created: June 19, 2020 05:00 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales has finally responded to letters from the NAACP in Albuquerque that call for the department to implement the use of body cameras.
The NAACP sent its first letter to Sheriff Gonzales on June 8. The letter requested a meeting with the sheriff to discuss body cameras, funding for cameras and multi-cultural, racial training for officers.
The NAACP did not get an immediate response, so Dr. Harold Bailey, the chapter's president, sent another letter on June 17.
"We are disappointed that you have displayed zero professional courtesy and have ignored our official request," the letter says. "Your position seems egotistical, arrogant and uncaring about public concern and reform."
KOB 4 reached out to the sheriff's office on Friday. A spokesperson said the sheriff received the letters.
A short time later, Dr. Bailey told KOB 4 that the sheriff responded to the letters- but did not touch on the topic of body cameras.
In the letter, the sheriff said he is willing to discuss policing issues in a virtual setting when his schedule allows.
Dr. Bailey said since the sheriff did not address the community's concern about body cameras, he won't waste his time.
