Navajo Nation reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

Updated: August 09, 2020 10:51 AM
Created: August 09, 2020 10:50 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional death Saturday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 9,293 with 470 deaths. Reports show that approximately 6,810 people have recovered from COVID-19.
"Our contact tracers are finding that more of our Navajo Nation residents are contracting COVID-19 when they travel to cities such as Phoenix and Albuquerque and others," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez. "The safest place to be is home here on the Navajo Nation. Everyone must remain diligent about staying home as much as possible, wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, washing your hands, and avoiding large crowds."
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The Navajo Nation is currently in the middle of another 57-hour weekend lockdown. The lockdown is set to expire Monday, August 10.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
