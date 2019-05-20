National anthem performers needed for 3 major Santa Fe events
Marian Camacho
May 20, 2019 08:53 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. - Organizers for three major events in Santa Fe are looking for people to perform the national anthem at this year's festivities.
The Santa Fe Kiwanis Club will be holding auditions in June. Three finalists will be chosen to sing at the 95th Annual Burning of Zozobra, the City of Santa Fe's 4th of July celebration, and the city's annual New Year's Eve on the Plaza celebration.
Performers will first need to sign up to audition by clicking here.
Auditions will be held on Saturday, June 8 in the Santa Fe High School gymnasium from 2 to 4 p.m.
