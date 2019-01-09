National lab contractor gets $2.4M for cleanup work | KOB 4
National lab contractor gets $2.4M for cleanup work

The Associated Press
January 09, 2019 06:17 AM

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) - The U.S. Energy Department says a contractor responsible for guiding cleanup work at one of the nation's premier national laboratories has earned more than $2.4 million for its work.

The agency on Tuesday made public the scorecard for Newport News Nuclear BWXT-Los Alamos for five months of work done at Los Alamos National Laboratory. The company, known as N3B, fell just shy of the maximum fee award for the period.

The work included restarting a pumping and injection project aimed at controlling a plume of chromium contamination that is located in two canyons at the northern New Mexico lab.

The company also prepared a mobile loading system that will help with the lab's shipment of waste to the federal government's underground repository in southern New Mexico.

